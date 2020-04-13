Project COPE: Belmont County Sheriff, deputies delivering groceries to elderly, disabled

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department has launched a program to help the elderly or disabled who are stuck at home with no way to get groceries or medications.

COPE (Community Outreach Program Effort) came about after an elderly person called the sheriff’s department, saying they had no way to get out to pick up essentials.

So a member of the sheriff’s staff came up with the idea: anyone in Belmont County who is 60 or older or disabled can call a number and get help.

A volunteer will be assigned to you. They’ll go to the nearest store or pharmacy, pick up what you need and bring it to your door.

There are things they will–and will not–deliver.

You know the necessities are groceries, hygiene products, medical supplies or medication. We will not pick up alcohol. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

These shoppers and deliverers are not being paid.

I have 23 volunteers from the sheriff’s office and outside, and we’re going to do this on our own time. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

In fact, Sheriff Lucas is one of the volunteers.

If they call me on my evening or my weekend, I’m going to go grocery shopping and do like everybody else. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

They’ll practice safe shopping and distanced delivery.

Our volunteers will go to the residence and yes, we’re going to take precautions. We’re going to be masked and gloved up and everything like that. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

The person receiving the groceries will pay up front while the volunteers do the legwork and give service with a smile!

For residents on the east side of Belmont County, the number to call is (740) 232-9956.

For those on the west side, it’s (740) 338-2526. They’ll deploy a volunteer to bring what you need.

Latest Posts: