Project HOPE’s 3rd Winter Walk sees biggest turnout yet

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Project HOPE hosted their third Winter Walk Saturday morning to bring awareness to homelessness across the Ohio Valley.





According to organizers, this year’s event had the biggest turnout yet.

The walk started and finished at The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. Afterwards, participants enjoyed breakfast and a personal testimony from Karen Forse, whose life was saved by Project HOPE.

For the full story, tune-in to WTRF-CBS at 6 p.m.

