WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Protests over the death of George Floyd have swept the nation in recent days and the rallying cry for change can be heard in Wheeling Sunday evening.
More than 100 peaceful demonstrators are gathered across the street from the City-County Building, waving signs and letting their voice be heard outside the offices for several local officials.
This story will be updated through the evening
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
- Local restaurants see increase in business after opening dining areas
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- A cold start to the month of June
- Protesters gather outside City-County Building in Wheeling