Protesters gather outside City-County Building in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Protests over the death of George Floyd have swept the nation in recent days and the rallying cry for change can be heard in Wheeling Sunday evening.

More than 100 peaceful demonstrators are gathered across the street from the City-County Building, waving signs and letting their voice be heard outside the offices for several local officials.







Here’s a look at the crowd right now on Chapline Street@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Yol5ziAWpW — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) May 31, 2020

