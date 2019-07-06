Pups go the distance in ‘DockDogs’ competition

Around 50 pups across the Ohio Valley gathered Saturday at the Marshall County Co-Op for the ‘DockDogs’ competition.

Dogs compete in height, distance and speed jumps into an aquatic pool.

Saturday’s event featured the distance competition where owners tossed an toy into the water to see how far their furry friend would jump to go fetch it.

“We’re looking for the tail set,” said Thomas Platts, Vet Manager of Dock Dogs. “We’re looking for that to cross the water and that’s how we determine to see how far they’re jumping. [The] world record for that is 31 feet.”

The action returns Sunday at 3:30 p.m. when owners see their pups compete in the speed retrieve competition.

If you and your dog are interested in competing, you can register onsite for $30 per wave.