Quaker Steak and Lube hosting free Thanksgiving lunch for veterans, first responders

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands will open their doors early Thanksgiving Day for a special meal.

Local veterans, current military personnel, first responders and their families are invited out to a free lunch buffet that will feature traditional Thanksgiving meal items.

We’ll have traditional Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and then, we’ll have ham and kielbasa that Miklas Meat Market has sponsored for us. Obviously, we want to thank them for what they do for us all year round, but it starts back from our two founders. They both were veterans. Christine Thomas, Marketing Manager for Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands

The Thanksgiving lunch buffet will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands will open to the public at 5 p.m. with regular menu items.

