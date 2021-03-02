Quaker Steak and Lube is raising money for Helping Heroes

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands is raising money for local veterans. This week the business is collecting money donations and nonperishable items to donate to the local “Helping Heroes” nonprofit organization. One of the founders of Quaker Steak and Lube was a veteran before passing away a few years ago. Those at the restaurant say he always encouraged the company’s employees to be involved with helping out our heroes.

“I happen to see something on Facebook where there was a veteran looking for food to feed his family and I thought, “Oh, my goodness,” so we decided to do a food drive. We have some places that are really helping us, Miklas Meat Markets are donating cases of nonperishables,” said Christine Thomas, Quaker Steak and Lube Marketing Manager.

Quaker Steak and Lube will be handing the donations over to Helping Heroes on Monday. Those who wish to donate can drop off items at the restaurant or at Miklas Meat Market.