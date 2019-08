TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The new school year is right around the corner and Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands are throwing a party just for the kids.

The ‘Back to School’ event features a school supply give away, snow cones, face painting and fashion show with, hosted by a disc-jockey.

Additionally, Quakter Steak & Lube are offering kids meals for only $1.99 with an adult purchase.

The party kicks off at noon and will last until 4 p.m.