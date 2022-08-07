OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You can dine and donate to a good cause Monday evening.

Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting “Dine to Donate” for the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The dining event takes place Monday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube in The Highlands at 45 Saterfield Drive, Triadelphia. Quaker Steak will donate 20% of all food sales when patrons show the event coupon either in-person or on their cell phones. See the flyer below for the coupon.

The group is also holding an event at Cabela’s in the Highlands the same day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with committee member and Mrs. West Virginia American 2022, Jami Myers. Myers will be available for photos with the public.

Information will be available about all of the supportive services the Alzheimer’s Association offers to local Alzheimer’s and dementia patients and their families.

Proceeds benefit the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, September 25 at Wheeling Park.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s.