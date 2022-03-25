OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-One Wheeling teen battling one of most rare and fatal diseases needs your help.

Olivia Kiger-Camilo’s just a junior in high school, but her life was nearly cut short two weeks ago.

Olivia’s family says she was life flighted to a hospital in Morgantown, and later learned she had been fighting a fleshing-eating bacteria she contracted during a dance competition. She’s been through multiple surgeries since.

While Olivia continues to battle this disease, Quaker Steak & Lube is doing a dine to donate for Olivia and her family.

“You never know when it could be you, so we try to help everyone out we can. If you come out Tuesday from 4 to 9, we will give 20% of our food donations. I believe we’re going to do a 50-50, and if anyone wants to drop off donations.” Christine Thomas, marketing manager at Quaker Steak & Lube

You could also help donate through the “Support for Olivia Kiger-Camilo” GoFundMe Facebook page.

The family says Olivia is grateful for the community helping her during this journey and couldn’t have done this without all the prayers and support.