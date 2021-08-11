Quaker Steak & Lube hosts Bike Night and a youth fashion show for A Special Wish

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – School will be starting in just a few short days for kids across the Ohio Valley, and motorcycle fans along with chicken wing aficionados made their way out this evening to support them.





It was Bike Night at Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands tonight, and despite the rainy weather, there was still a decent turn-out to help raise some money for A Special Wish. Along with the delicious wings, there was live music, a fashion show, a 50-50 raffle, and even a bouncy castle for the kids.

“Well it was a bike night obviously, the weather isn’t cooperating for bike night. But we also did a Dine to Donate for A Special Wish Ohio Valley, so they’ll get 20% of our food sales tonight. And then we did a fashion show tonight which you saw, where some local kids and we had some of the Special Wish kids in there, which we had some great sponsors for that. Zavolta Law, Fitzsimmons, there were all kinds of people that helped us get school supplies that we’ll give to local schools for the teachers to have for the kids.” Christine Thomas, Quaker Steak and Lube

