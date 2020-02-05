Qualifiers could see bigger refund with Earned Income Tax Credit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s that time of the year again when citizens begin to worry about taxes. But there could be a way for you to earn more money when you file.

A recent report from the IRS found that one in five eligible taxpayers miss out on taking the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Individuals working in low to moderate wage jobs with children, especially, should make an effort to look into this tax credit

It’s based on how you file — jointly, head of household, singly, whatever that is — the amount you made, the number of kids you have, the amount of taxes you have and where you fall on the table, and then you get that credit back, so, you can get again, a much, much larger refund. Jason Haswell, Managing Director – The Monteverde Group

Additional information can be found on the IRS website.

