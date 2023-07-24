WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news for kids looking for something fun to do this summer.

They now have a great opportunity to step away from the computer, make some new friends and get in great shape, all at the same time.



And the best part is… it’s all free!



A local resident who is giving his time and energy to help area youth.

The R.L. Strength and Conditioning Program started four years ago at a local track with only five members. Since then the non-profit organization has outgrown several facilities. They now offer conditioning and mentoring to more than 50 area kids ranging in age from as young as 4 and up to 18.



The training sessions now take place every Wednesday and Saturday at the Nelson Jordan Center in East Wheeling.



Program Founder Rick Leigh says it’s important kids stay active throughout the summer.

” We’re in the age of video games and cell phones, and right now that’s where most kids spend most of their time, on a video game or a cell phone. It’s important for them to get up and get off of the couch. It stops health problems, diabetes. It helps with mental awareness. Mental health.” Rick Leigh, Owner/Operator, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

The program offers cardio, weight training, boxing, as well as football and basketball skills. There is also a mentoring program involving what Leigh calls important life lessons.

“I wanted to take these kids that are putting all of their energy into negative things and put them into something positive like a good workout and from there teach them rules, teach them how to be a gentleman, how to be a lady.” Rich Leigh, Owner/Operator, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

“Most places, to work out and stuff, you have to go get a membership or sign up. You don’t have to do that here. It’s free.” Harmonee Lowe, Member, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

Kids taking part in the program say there are a number of benefits that go beyond the gym.

“It helps me lose weight and gets my confidence up.” Braden McGill, Member, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

“I would sat that if you are overweight or trying to lose body fat, this is the best place to come. You see changes that make you feel great about yourself.” Anthony Strait, Member, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

“It helps you get motivated. It helps you get moving around and it helps you build your strength.” Harmonee Lowe, Member, R.L. Strength & Conditioning

R.L. Strength & Conditioning is a non-profit that accepts all sponsorships and donations. They will be holding their biggest fundraiser of the year this Thursday at the Hidden Hills Event Center in West Bellaire.



This is third year for the event which will include a food truck, two D.J.’s, face painting a bounce houses and activities for the kids.