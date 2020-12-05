Rachel’s on 16th will offer free holiday meals on Christmas Eve

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rachel’s on 16th restaurant will offer free holiday meals on Christmas Eve, Thursday Dec. 24, for all.

This is their second year for the annual event.

Rachel’s on 16th is located at 86 16th Street in East Wheeling.

Free to-go meals will be given from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No residency or income restrictions apply. The meals are free for anyone.

Meals will include ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll, beverage and homemade deserts.

They wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.