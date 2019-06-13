Rain hurts Ebberts farms

Ebberts Farm in Bethesda Ohio has been operating for 100 years, but the amount of rain during the past few planting seasons has brought Jerry Ebbert some struggles.

Although Ebberts Farm has many crops that are flourishing from the rain, some of the farms are becoming too muddy to plant.

“Most weeks it seems like it rains six days and we may have one day that we can work in the fields.” Jerry Ebbert

And while Ebbert is able to work with the small amounts of sunshine, His brother-in-law, cannot. Lowell Kemp is a hay bailer just down the road from Ebbert’s Farm. And to be able to bail hay He needs more time between the rain.

“We need, typically, about three days in a row without rain, and preferably with sunshine. There’s a reason it says “make hay with sunshine” because you just cant do it on a gloomy, overcast day.” Lowell Kemp

Kemp says the push to make hay in such a short amount of time also causes the hay to be less nutritional to local farm animals.

“Not only is the hay poor quality, but on down the road, it causes us economic loss because you’re feeding poor quality forage.” Lowell Kemp

But these two farmers are not letting the rain stop them. Kemp invested in a system that wraps wet bails of hay, and Ebbert has started to plant early varieties of corn to fill in the maturity gaps.