Rainbows fill the waterfront as 4th Annual Pride Festival returns to the Ohio Valley

WHEELING W.V.a (WTRF) On the waterfront the Ohio Valley is having their fourth annual Pride festival here in Wheeling.

Food venders, music, performances, and more, this year’s festival is especially extravagant since last year’s festivities were canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan Stover, pride festival volunteer says having this yearly event brings a sense of acceptance, comfort, and resources to many different people.



Here in Wheeling West Virginia, we don’t have a lot going on for the LGBTQ community. Jack Carbasho actually started this to kind of bring the community together. We have allies come out and support us whether they are gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender, straight… we are just a huge loving community really, no matter who you are, it is for everyone. Ryan Stover, Volunteer

People of all ages gathered downtown to march in support of the LGBTQ community. Stover says the purpose of the march is to stand together and show your true colors.

The group waved flags and chanted ‘love is love’ as they entered the festival.

Several booths at the events displayed resources and information. Allowing those in attendance to have access to learn things such as self-defense. They also have live music and drag show performances.

I’ve never had this experience before and it’s so nice to have and see all this. I feel that it is important to have something like this, so we know that there are other people like us. Benny Mounsey, community member

Everyone is out here celebrating and showing their support.