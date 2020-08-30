Record Store Day shares some hits with Ohio Valley shops

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s time to go find those old albums in your attic — Saturday was Record Store Day. Special vinyl music releases are sent to independent shops all across the country.

The artwork, the sleeve, the jacket and of course, the record itself—this is a vinyl LP. To some people it’s outdated and inconvenient—a relic of what listening to music used to be like. But to others it represents the ultimate listening experience, and Record Store Day celebrates those who

still enjoy dropping a needle on the player.

Exclusive and limited releases for collectors are released to independent shops like Nail City Record in Wheeling, who held the event for the third time this weekend.

We have a wide variety of releases coming across a bunch of different genres, the list is usually over 500 pieces long every time around. JONATHAN NAPIER – NAIL CITY RECORD

It’s held nationwide and is usually in April. But this year the new record releases have been divided into three days over August, September and October. And it’s not just about the new items.

Nail City says customers also come in to browse their used selection that comes from trade-ins by customers, which can be a grab bag of both the commonplace and the obscure.

We’ve had really rare test pressings and promo-only radio station copies of albums and 45s that we’ve sold all around the world. JONATHAN NAPIER – NAIL CITY RECORD

A lot of what gives these albums charm is their unique packaging. Some LPs have painting-size artwork, posters and special design gimmicks.

Record Store Day is also about bringing together those who share an interest in music new and old.

Napier says Nail City has worked hard to make the store a downtown hub for those who enjoy any kind of media.

We had numerous movie showings, local films, stand-up comedy, open mic nights, performance artists. Building a community of people who enjoy art, music, film, etc. has been extremely important to us. JONATHAN NAPIER — NAIL CITY RECORD

It’s an enduring kind of community, the kind that will line up for Record Store Day before it even begins each and every year.