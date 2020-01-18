Red Cross hosting telethon ahead Media Blood Donor Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Office of the American Red Cross is kicking off a brand new way to get donors lined up.

The organization is holding their first-ever blood donor telethon, exactly one week before their Media Blood Donor Day on Jan. 27.

It’s a four-hour period when you can call in, make an appointment and make next week’s process even easier.

From 4-7 p.m., the Wheeling Office will have volunteers manning the phones, waiting to hear from you.

You’ll just pick up the phone, call — the volunteer will answer. They’ll take some needed information from you to schedule that appointment. Then we’re going to get you in the system. You’re going to get an email reminder about it. Sharon Kesselring, Red Cross Executive Director

Organizers say callers will be off the phone in only a few minutes, with nothing else to do until Media Blood Donor Day.

When somebody needs blood, they need it now. It’s too late to give at that point. It takes some time to process. It can take up to three days to be ready for transfusion purposes. Sharon Kesselring, Red Cross Executive Director

American Red Cross needs supplies ready at all times and District Manager Tony Baker learned first hand that importance when his daughter was born.

When she was born, she was born unresponsive. It took them 13 minutes to revive her. And over 21 days, she ended up receiving 16 transfusions. Tony Baker, Red Cross District Manager

Baker’s two-year-old daughter is now completely healthy happy, thanks to blood donors.

Organizers goal for the telethon is to get at least 50 donors signed up for appointments by next Monday.

Between those donors and the usual walk-ins, the American Red Cross is optimistic for 200 units of blood.

Kesselring says both she and her husband have both received blood at critical times in their lives.

We’re still around, able to do good things in this world because people took the time to give blood. And we really appreciate it. Sharon Kesselring, Red Cross Executive Director

Organizers will reveal the 1-800 number to call on the morning and noon newscasts, here at 7News.

Be sure to tune in and make a call Monday evening, promising to give the gift of life.

