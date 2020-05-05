Red, white and blue paint streets of St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’ve driven through St. Clairsville recently, you have most likely noticed plenty of red, white and blue.

The St. Clairsville Rotary Club posted 200 American flags on Saturday, mostly along Route 9 and Route 40.

The idea originated in February but once the pandemic hit, the flags evolved into a new meaning for the community.

It was kind of ironic that the pandemic hit in March and it all of a sudden turned into a different type of a project—more being a pride type project. A statement that we could do in St. Clairsville for the St. Clairsville residents to feel proud about our country, to feel proud about our community. Judge Eric Costine, St. Clairsville Rotary Club

Any St. Clairsville resident is eligible to rent a flag for $60 per year.

Flags will be displayed for every “flag holiday,” including Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, September 11 and Flag Day.

The rotary club will place them in the yard, take them down and store them again.

