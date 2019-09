NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – RegattaFest kicks off Friday in New Martinsville.

The festival features family fun with entertainment, kid’s activities and APBA sanctioned powerboat racing and speed record runs.

Those interested in learning how to drive a powerboat can head down to the Old Ferry Landing between 2-5 p.m.

There, thrill-seekers will have the chance to learn the basics of racing, safety rules and how to work in a two-person team.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.