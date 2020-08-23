Relay for Life Luminaria honors those impacted by cancer in Marshall County

The Relay for Life had to relay its message a little differently this year.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The Marshall County chapter held a luminaria drive-thru Saturday night in the John Marshall parking lot. Each one represented a person battling cancer, someone who’s over come it, or a loved one who has been lost to it.

Lanterns filled the parking lot, embodying the wishes, prayers and memories of loved ones and friends.

We have over 1000 luminaria. The public will be invited between 9 and 11 to drive slowly through, look around. We will be accepting freewheel donation at the end using our social distancing, bucketing being majority. Patricia Weinschenker, Marshall County Relay for Life

Those donations help to fund the American Cancer Society and save lives of cancer patients.