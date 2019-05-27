Remembering those who lost their lives with Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day Ceremony took place at Heritage Port Monday morning put on the American Legion Post 1.

It was a day to honor those who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Dozens came out to show their respect.

The ceremony had the posting of the colors, multiple patriotic songs, and readings.

Senator Ihlenfeld was also in attendance as their guest speaker.

He spoke on how much West Virginia contributed to the wars through our the years.