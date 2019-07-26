Renovations complete at ‘Bdubs’ in Moundsville, reopening date set

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Buffalo Wild Wings is officially set for its grand ‘reopening’ on August 4.

The Moundsville store has been closed since April for renovations.

“We basically redid the entire building,” said Ashley Nelson, General Manager of Moundsville store. “They have all new walls, new graphics, new furniture, new kitchen equipment, new bar equipment. Just new everything pretty much.”

The grand reopening party will feature giveaways and the first 100 people through the door will receive FREE wings for a year!