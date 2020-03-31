Residents at Elmhurst House of Friendship adjusting to new ‘normal’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents at Elmhurst House of Friendship are allowed to come and go as they please, but due to the Coronavirus, they’re sheltering in place.

With no visitors allowed inside and all group activities and communal dining ceased, residents are adjusting to their new ‘normal.’

Residents are allowed to walk the halls while maintaining a social distance, but since there’s no visitation, families have to SKYPE or FaceTime their loved ones instead.

Staff members say they’re taking every precaution possible, including taking temperatures of every resident and staff member daily.

We still have physical therapy going on here, which is very important because our average age here in 90, and we have one centenarian here. So, to keep them busy and continue to be active is very important. I have never seen anything like this before, and it breaks my heart that our residents cannot hug or spend one-on-one time with their families. Jamie Crow, Executive Director – Elmhurst House of Friendship

Staff at Elmhurst House of Friendship is working overtime to make sure everything is kept sanitized and residents are safe.

Although residents are becoming a little “stir-crazy,” staff members continue to ensure them better days are coming.

