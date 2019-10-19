Residents come out to support Grow OV Public Market grand opening

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Public Market in Downtown Wheeling is hosting a grand opening celebration throughout Saturday.

The market is owned by Wheeling-based non-profit, Grow Ohio Valley.

It offers local food from over 40 area vendors, along with a deli offering season food options.

The Public Market has been in the works for years and now it’s finally a reality.

It’s a project that was six years in the making by Grow Ohio Valley to bring a downtown store that focuses on local and organic food to the city. We worked on it for six years or so and we opened today to a big crowd. It’s very busy in there. Lots of people are really excited to support local farming and the community by coming down and enjoying all of the music and different activities, but also to get a really good look at the market that will be here for years to come.” Dean Sparks, General Manager of the Public Market

The Public Market is located in the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Center on Main Street.

It has a dual mission of growing opportunities for local farmers while creating a space for community well-being.

Grow Ohio Valley’s goal for this market is to make just enough money to keep the lights on.

80% of proceeds go back to local farmers who contribute to the market.