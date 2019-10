WOODSADALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Woodsdale residents are gathering at Wilson Lodge Monday evening to learn more about potential businesses coming to the area.

There are talks of a GC&P mixed-use Village in Woodsdale along State Route 88, which will feature retail, office space and hotels.

Supporters of the proposal point to job opportunities but some residents remain skeptical.

An informational meeting with more details about the plan took place at 4 p.m.