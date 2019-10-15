Residents, officials discuss Edison emergency levy

EDISON, Ohio (WTRF) – A Community meeting were held Tuesday at John Gregg Elementary School to share information on the $2.1 million ballot measure.

Officials are calling it an emergency levy for centralizing extracurricular activities at the high school.

They say the plan is to add a new gym, two ballfields and new parking lots over just the next few years.

Another meeting at John Gregg Elementary is taking place Wednesday at 6 p.m.