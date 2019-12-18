Residents reporting more bobcat sightings in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Bobcat sightings are becoming more common in Belmont County.

With the animal no longer on the endangered list, officials say this is completely normal.

And if you do spot a bobcat, experts encourage residents to take a photo because people are more likely to hear them than see them.

They are very docile. They are very fearful. If they hear a noise they don’t like, they run. Anything they see they don’t like, they run. But they are a very curious animal. But they are no threat to humans or pets. They primarily feed on rodents, field mice, small animals like that. Deputy Tom DeVaul, Belmont County Wild Animal Task Force

Bobcats are protected under law, making it illegal to hunt or trap the animal.

