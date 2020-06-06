Rev. Cummings speaks out on racism

Reverend Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple met with clergy and city officials in Weirton this week.

Cummings, who also pastors a church in Weirton, says they didn’t meet in response to anything that was happening in that city, but as a response to events happening nationwide.

We wanted to make sure that there were things set in place to deal with something like this if God forbid it should happen. I know we say this could never happen in my town, this could never happen in my city or my neighborhood, but the truth is we used to say that about multiple shootings. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Temple

He thanked everyone involved including the mayor, city manager and police chief. He says the plan to meet quarterly to discuss what’s going on in the community.

He believes communication and transparency will help prevent injustice and tragedy from happening.