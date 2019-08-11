Rev. Darrell Cummings hosting Back-to-School Festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reverend Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church will host a Back-to-School Festival at Wheeling Park Sunday.

Families will be able to enjoy inflatables, games and food.

This comes exactly one day after the 29th Adopt-A-Student program, which Rev. Cummings also founded.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and more information is available by calling (304) 233-8899.