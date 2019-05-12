Rev. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg delivers 179th commencement at Bethany College

Bethany College held their 179th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Bethany College president, Rev. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, challenged graduates to take on the challenges of the world.

Alumnus Thomas Buergenthal, class of 1957, world-renowned judge, and one of the youngest survivors of the Auschwitz and Sachenhausen concentration camps, delivered the commencement address.

Emily Rose Griffith of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Haley Autumn Thompson of Toronto, Ohio, were both named class valedictorians.

Congratulations to all graduates!