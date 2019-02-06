Community

Right lane of I-70 Eastbound through the tunnel closed again

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 04:12 AM EST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 04:12 AM EST

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - The right lane of I-70 Eastbound through the tunnel and the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 East will be closed once again on Wednesday

This is due to to crews performing maintenance. 

This will start up at 9 a.m. And wrap up at 3 p.m. 

You'll want to take I-70 by traveling east on 16th Street to US 250 North.

