Right lane of I-70 Eastbound through the tunnel closed again
WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - The right lane of I-70 Eastbound through the tunnel and the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 East will be closed once again on Wednesday
This is due to to crews performing maintenance.
This will start up at 9 a.m. And wrap up at 3 p.m.
You'll want to take I-70 by traveling east on 16th Street to US 250 North.
Stay with 7News for updates.
