WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Once again, Wheeling will gather for a reflection by the riverside to think back to September 11th, 2001.

What we lost, how we grieved, and what we can still learn moving forward.

Rabbi Joshua Lief says he remembers how the immediate aftermath unified the country, and believes it’s still within reach even today.

That’s why every year he brings together first responders, elected officials, and those who want to pay their respects at Heritage Port.

On Monday the 11th at noon, prayers will be offered for those who died and for our own community to maintain hope even in our pain.

“We live in relative peace and prosperity compared to a lot of the rest of the world. And we often take that for granted. That day, September 11, 2001, was a day that shook us from our sense, perhaps naive sense of comfort and distance from the problems of the world around us.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra brass quintet will return to provide music for the ceremony, which will move to the WesBanco lobby in case of rain.

Rabbi Lief says religious centers have a unique opportunity to assemble everyone, even those who don’t follow a particular faith…and can remind us that being American is still something we all have in common.