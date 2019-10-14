Rock Steady Boxing class celebrates 2 years at Millsop Community Center

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local program that helps with Parkinson’s disease just celebrated their two year anniversary!

Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization that gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing based fitness program.

And Two years ago The Millsop Community Center decided they wanted to teach it locally.

“And you can watch the evolution of not just the strength and the balance and the coordination and symptom reduction and that’s wonderful and that’s what we are shooting for but there’s also an encouragement.” Holley Faulkner – Rock Steady Boxing Coach

The class starts out with some stretching, then during the hour they work on balance, fine motor skills, range of motion, muscle strengthening, and of course boxing!

“So we’ve got heavy bags, speed bags, standing heavy bags, and we are very dynamic with those. So during that part of our session. I mean they got boxing gloves and my boxers go after it.” Holley Faulkner – Rock Steady Boxing Coach

Boxer Greta Strader was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 5 years ago and she encourages people with the disease to come to this class.

She said the results of this program are remarkable.

“I can feel really bad when I can and then an hour later when I leave I feel so much more energized and much much better.” Greta Strader – Boxer

This is the only Rock Steady Class in the Ohio Valley, and they are on Mondays and Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30!

If you like to join the class or have any questions please call the Millsop Community Center at 304-797-8520.