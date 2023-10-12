BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Trick-or-Treaters far and wide made their way to Bridgeport for the 8th ‘Rock The Pumpkin’ Trunk-or-Treat put on by The Experience Church.

The Experience Church hosted their 8th ‘Rock The Pumpkin’ Trunk-Or-Treat in Bridgeport and WOW!🚘🍬🍭🍫



Around 2,000 people made their way out to enjoy the beautiful night to get dressed up and get some candy!🎃 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/as2PSB839d — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 13, 2023

They expected over 2,000 people based on the success of years past, but the seemingly endless circle of people around Bridgeport High School makes them believe they hit a record attendance this year.

People were in line hours before the event even began.

Between the food trucks, music, and of course, the candy, there was something for every Barbie, superhero, princess, and monster.

”It’s our opportunity from The Experience Church to provide something for our community. We’ve been doing it for eight years and we just want families to come, have a good time, get some candy, fill their bags and just be able to come to a safe place.” Linda Seidler – Lead Pastor, The Experience Church

”We wanted to leverage this event and show people the generosity of Jesus through our church and provide a safe space again for people to be able to come to bring their kids in an environment that they could go, Man, this feels good. And we got great weather today. It’s like 70 degrees. So, it’s a win all the way around.” Tim Seidler – Lead Pastor, The Experience Church

This is just the beginning of the spooky season festivities.

