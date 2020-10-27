Beating the boys with details: High school girls fill Auto Collision class

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — “It’s a trend in the industry – You’re seeing more females. And when we go to a skills competition, you see more females competing and actually placing at these things,” said JVS Auto Collision Instructor, Russell Achhammer.

The Jefferson County Joint Vocational School says it’s seeing an uptick of females in the Auto Collision Program!

It makes me feel confident in myself. Vivian Dubravski, ICHS Junior Auto Collision Class President

It feels natural already. I mean, I think it would have been a little scary if it was just me and a bunch of other dudes. But, this class is pretty much all girls. Bailey Fillman, Edison High Junior Auto Collision Class VP

Averaging two a year and now five girls in his class of 11, Achhammer says that’s the most high school girls the JVS Auto Collision Program he’s ever seen! “They’re all good at it too,” added the instructor. “I mean, I get the females in and they do a great job.”

Girls are more into the detail, the fine detail, more than men. Vivian Dubravski, ICHS Junior Auto Collision Class President

Pulling out dents, lots and lots of sanding, and painting all the cracks… Girl power looks like knowing how to modify your own car!

And just like the men, ‘iCar Pro-level One’ (through the Auto Collision Program at JVS) gives these young women the same certification you would get out in the field.

There’s a demand for this occupation. I mean, wherever you go in the world, there’s always people looking for you to do body work and paint. Russell Achhammer, JVS Auto Collision Instructor

It’s the best thing I ever did. Cloa James, ICHS Junior Auto Collision

With a special eye for detail, these girls tell 7NEWS they’re giving the boys in the class a run for their money. You can expect many of them to pursue this field after high school.