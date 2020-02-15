Ron Retzer Trio presents ‘A Strand of Love’ for Valentine’s Day

Community

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Strand Theatre in Moundsville will celebrate Valentine’s Day by holding a concert.

The Ron Retzer Trio will present A Strand of Love at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased at the Moundsville Pharmacy, Frame and Fortunes or Ruttenbergs.

For more on the Ron Retzer Trio, please visit their Facebook page.

