Ron Retzer Trio presents ‘A Strand of Love’ for Valentine’s Day

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Strand Theatre in Moundsville will celebrate Valentine’s Day by holding a concert.
The Ron Retzer Trio will present A Strand of Love at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased at the Moundsville Pharmacy, Frame and Fortunes or Ruttenbergs.
For more on the Ron Retzer Trio, please visit their Facebook page.
