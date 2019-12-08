WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Ancient Order of Hibernians, WV Division 1 held a special prayer in Downtown Wheeling following Sunday Mass.
Community members gathered outside of St. Joseph’s Cathedral to recite a Rosary for abuse survivors.
The organization is also encouraging clergy leaders who contributed or prolonged abuse to step down from their positions.
Latest Posts:
- Sesame Street puppeteer dies at age 85
- Navy identifies 3 sailors killed in NAS Pensacola shooting
- Rosary held for abuse survivors, courage within Diocese
- Deer killings under investigation in West Virginia county
- They matched on a dating site and got married. He needed a kidney, and they matched again