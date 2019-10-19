Rotary Clubs across the Ohio Valley ‘Rise Against Hunger’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling, Marshall and New Martinsville Rotary Clubs are teaming up Saturday for their ‘Rise Against Hunger‘ event.

During a two-hour span, volunteers will pack 20,000 meals for countries that lack food security.

These meals will also assist people following hurricanes and natural disasters.

Right now, we have about 80 volunteers that have signed up between the three clubs. That includes rotary members, family members and community members. We’ve really excited about it. We still have room if you want to join us. Melynda Sampson, a Wheeling Rotarian

‘Rise Against Hunger‘ will be held 10 a.m. to noon at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.