Rub & Grub fighting to stay alive amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local business owners, Jesse & Sheila Litman, are fighting to keep their dream alive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rub and Grub opened its doors June 7, 2019 at Centre Market. However, not even after a full year of operations, the unique business faces closing permanently.

According to a Facebook post penned by the Litmans, Rub and Grub is still awaiting a response from the Small Business Administration regarding their EIDL application, which provides economic relief to small businesses.

The business is also under threat of eviction for past due rent accrued during the ‘Stay at Home’ order issued by Gov. Jim Justice and a loss in revenue has left the couple without any funds to purchase Personal Protective Equipment.

The Litmans recently started an GoFundMe account, seeking donations to help their Rub and Grub alive. As of May 16, more than $3,000 funds have been raised.

Although Rub and Grub still has a uphill battle to reach their $25,000 goal, the couple is appreciative of the local support and has begun brainstorming ideas to give back to the Ohio Valley community.

Latest Posts: