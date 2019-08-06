Rummage sale offers two ways to help a Wheeling woman battling cancer

If you have a box of things you’ve been meaning to pass along to your favorite charity, you could donate it to an upcoming rummage sale instead.
39-year-old Jamie Huggins of Elm Grove has been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer for the fourth time.
To help pay for upcoming treatments and travel, friends and family are holding a rummage sale.
You can drop off items at Triadelphia United Methodist Church at these dates and times:
-Wednesday August 7, from 4-7 p.m
-Thursday August 8, from 9 a.m. to Noon
The sale itself is Saturday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can help Jamie by contributing items for the sale and by shopping at the sale.
There are also T-Shirts that can be ordered by calling (304) 238-8984.