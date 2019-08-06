Rummage sale offers two ways to help a Wheeling woman battling cancer

If you have a box of things you’ve been meaning to pass along to your favorite charity, you could donate it to an upcoming rummage sale instead.

39-year-old Jamie Huggins of Elm Grove has been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer for the fourth time.

To help pay for upcoming treatments and travel, friends and family are holding a rummage sale.

You can drop off items at Triadelphia United Methodist Church at these dates and times:

-Wednesday August 7, from 4-7 p.m

-Thursday August 8, from 9 a.m. to Noon

The sale itself is Saturday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can help Jamie by contributing items for the sale and by shopping at the sale.

There are also T-Shirts that can be ordered by calling (304) 238-8984.