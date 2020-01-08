Sacks for Kids: Bordas & Bordas donates $37k to Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Bordas & Bordas recently donated a large sum of money to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Ronald McDonald House is a national charity designed to help families with children being treated in a medical center.

A total of $37,000 was donated to them in conjunction with the law firm’s Steelers partnership for the 2019-2020 season.

Bordas & Bordas donated $500 for every sack made by the Pittsburgh defense this year, including the preseason.

The Black and Gold lead the league and ended the season with a total of 74 sacks.

This is the firm’s fifth year donating to the Ronald McDonald House for what they call “Sacks for Kids.”

I think the reason why it’s special is because across all of our offices, whether it be our Wheeling office, our Moundsville office, our St. Clairsville office, or our Pittsburgh office, we have people from those various areas that have kids go up to the hospital and stay. This benefits the families from the region be able to be close to their families. It’s just a way that we can give back to people in the community. People have been so supportive of us and our firm over the years. So, if we can find ways like this to give back and do it through something that we enjoy and is fun for us like the Pittsburgh Steelers, then it’s really a win win. Jamie Bordas, Bordas & Bordas

A check presentation was held prior to the Steelers regular-season home game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15, 2019.

Jamie says they plan to continue this tradition for as long as they can.

