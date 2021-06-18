SAHC celebrates “healthy masculinity” in first-ever father son event

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a strong message to men that often goes unnoticed: If you’re ever facing sexual violence, one group reminds us you’re not alone.

The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center gears up for a first-ever Dads and Little Dudes event to celebrate “ healthy masculinity”, which is a big difference from “toxic masculinity”.

Advocates call it a big celebration for the great men raising their sons to also become great men, as well as a way to boost awareness and funding for SAHC.

At the event is a Pizza Palooza, which is a pizza tasting competition featuring several restaurants from all over the Upper Ohio Valley.