Salvation Army hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Another ‘Stuff the Bus’ event took place at the Walmart in St. Clairsville.

However, the Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was one of many across the country Saturday.

7News caught up with a Salvation Army volunteer who has been with the organzation since he was two-years-old.

“You can see how much the people in the area have the respect for others, and know that they are able to help,” said Joseph Honeywell of the Salvation Army. “Now that the economy is kind of turned around, you can tell that people are more giving and more helpful in their own area.