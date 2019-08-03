1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at El Paso Walmart Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Salvation Army hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

Community
Posted: / Updated:
salvation army_1510611913930.jpg

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Another ‘Stuff the Bus’ event took place at the Walmart in St. Clairsville.

However, the Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was one of many across the country Saturday.

7News caught up with a Salvation Army volunteer who has been with the organzation since he was two-years-old.

“You can see how much the people in the area have the respect for others, and know that they are able to help,” said Joseph Honeywell of the Salvation Army. “Now that the economy is kind of turned around, you can tell that people are more giving and more helpful in their own area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter