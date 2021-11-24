Salvation Army receives donation from local group

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One local organization that helps people is helping another.

ResCare Community Living serves 99 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have 18 group homes in the county, and they’re committed to serving the community.

On Wednesday, they presented a check for five thousand dollars to the Belmont County Salvation Army, which serves the needy and the homeless.

ResCare also has 20 managers who are spending two days with the Belmont County Salvation Army, doing volunteer work. It was a busy place today. At the same time, there was a huge food giveaway for people in need. And the Belmont County Health Department was there with free Narcan kits for people whose loved ones are battling addiction