Salvation Army receives donation from local group

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One local organization that helps people is helping another. 

ResCare Community Living serves 99 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have 18 group homes in the county, and they’re committed to serving the community. 

On Wednesday, they presented a check for five thousand dollars to the Belmont County Salvation Army, which serves the needy and the homeless.

ResCare also has 20 managers who are spending two days with the Belmont County Salvation Army, doing volunteer work. It was a busy place today. At the same time, there was a huge food giveaway for people in need. And the Belmont County Health Department was there with free Narcan kits for people whose loved ones are battling addiction

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter