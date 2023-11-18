WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A tradition that has been around for over 110 years once again kicked off Saturday in the Ohio Valley.

The Salvation Army of Ohio, Tyler, Marshall, and Wetzel County began their Kettle Campaign at Cabela’s in The Highlands.

The campaign is one that helps raise funds for the Salvation Army to help in all the services they provide throughout the year.

This year they were able to provide 1,100 people with Thanksgiving meals and plan to serve the same number for Christmas.

One of the Lieutenants for the Salvation Army said the campaign is also a great opportunity for them to meet community members and the many volunteers who come out to help.

”When you give that dollar into that kettle, it gets compounded by all of your neighbors who are giving and it helps meet people throughout the year. It’s not just at Christmas time that these funds are used, but throughout the year.” Lt. John Lawerence – Salvation Army, Wheeling

”That’s the phenomenal part about it. Most of us don’t realize exactly what’s going on with the Kettle campaign and how much more is involved with the Salvation Army.” Dr. Rick Zambito – Chairman, Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

The organization is still looking for more volunteers to help in this year’s campaign. If you would like to volunteer you can visit registertoring.com to sign-up.