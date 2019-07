FILE – In this May 25, 2016, file photo, replicas of great white sharks are displayed at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Chatham Shark Center in Chatham, Mass. Researchers on Cape Cod are launching a new study focused on the hunting and feeding habits of the region’s great white sharks following two attacks on humans in 2018, including the state’s first fatal one in more than 80 years. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (WTRF) — Sunday marks the beginning of ‘Shark Week’ on the Discovery Channel but there is a lesser-known national holiday that coincides.

National Water Park Day is also July 28 and ‘Pittsburgh’s Best Family Waterpark’ is cutting prices for the week.

Sandcastle is offering tickets for just $22.99 during the entire week.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday and this offer ends August 4.