Santa’s lap off limits but you can still whisper in his ear starting this Saturday!

Christmas helpers are making sure all COVID-19 safeguards are ready to keep you and Santa *holly-jolly & healthy*!

OHIO VALLEY MALL, ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Sleighbells will be jingling this Saturday as Santa is making his stop in St. Clairsville! But if you head to take your holiday photo with the man, the myth, and the legend… you won’t get to sit on his lap this year.

Kids, you can come whisper what you want in Santa’s ear! But since he’s a world traveler some PPE is in place to make sure Christmas is safe this year.

When they do come right up, we’ll have some presents that will be blocking the Santa hug that we all like, but they can talk through this other glass right here. They’ll have their conversation and see each other, and then right here you can still see each other, it’s just a little thicker and that’s where they’ll sit. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director at the Ohio Valley Mall

COVID-Christmas means Santa’s lap is off limits… & believe it or not there’s plexiglass in between them! The OV Mall is getting ready for Santa’s arrival this Saturday! How cheesin’ with Old St. Nick will look different this holiday tonight @ 5 @WTRF7News 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/CMYxAJQtR5 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) November 18, 2020

While posing, kids and family can remove their masks, or leave them on, for their 2020 archive. And between meets, the PPE will be disinfected.

But since Santa’s lap is off-limits, parents you might want to wear your Christmas best to the shoot.

We’re going to need the parents to be holding the baby because they’re going to be sitting on this stand, and same with pets. If the child or pet is able to sit for the photo, there’s no problem. If they need a little assistance then please dress for your photo because you’ll probably be making an appearance with the big man this time too. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director at the Ohio Valley Mall

Santa’s taking reservations this year… you can do it online here or if you head to the mall, place your name on the standby list, not the naughty list, where you can then stock up on other presents while you wait to meet the big man.

There will be two different lines; a standby line and a registration line. They’re separate and we keep everybody distanced. The goal is to get through as safely as possible. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director at the Ohio Valley Mall

For the first kids to come snap a pic, pre-wrapped cocoa and cookies will be waiting for you at the Santa exit line. And the first couple days, you’ll get an extra photo in your package deal.

Santa’s sleigh touches down on Saturday and starting at 11 AM you can come say hello.

You can catch St. Nick at the mall from noon to eight week days, 11 to 8 on Saturdays, and noon to 6 on Sundays… Until Christmas Eve when he’ll then be off delivering presents.