Santa’s Wonderland comes to life at Cabela’s

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa Claus is coming to town!

Saint Nicholas makes his way to the Ohio Valley this weekend to kick off his annual Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s.

Families will be able to enjoy free crafts, games and other fun activities before their photo op with Santa himself.

Father Christmas will also gift a $25 Cabela’s gift card to one lucky person every half hour — but only if you’ve been nice this year!

Santa is set to make his grand entrance at 5 p.m., right outside of Cabela’s.

Posted by Cabela's on Friday, November 8, 2019

Santa Wonderland’s runs through December 24 before Mr. Claus returns to the North Pole for the big night.

For additional information, please visit their website.

