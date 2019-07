WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A great story that took place at halftime of the OVAC All star football game earlier tonight.

Sarah Czapp of Warwood danced the last number performed by the OVAC band.

She is 7 years old and has a prosthetic leg.

She receives treatment from the Shriners in Eerie and recently just did a national commercial for them.

What a great story as this little girl is overcoming obstacles .