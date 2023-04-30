ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

In Belmont County, 17 people per 100,000 die of suicide – which is higher than the United States average.

This year marks the 7th Annual Jerry’s Walk – Illuminating Suicide Awareness.

It’s the 7th Annual Jerry’s Walk – Illuminating Suicide Awareness at St. Clairsville Memorial Park💙Around 200 people will walk in support of suicide awareness and prevention as part of Sandy Williams’ dedication to her father Jerry who was lost to suicide 12 years ago @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/EGOIaME5iD — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 30, 2023

Just as a lighthouse does, this nonprofit organization shines a light on suicide prevention and education by holding a walk on the last Sunday of April each year in memory of Ohio Valley resident Jerry Wiliams.

Sandy Williams lost her father Jerry to suicide 12 years ago and says that this day is all about spreading hope and showing support for those who have experienced loss from suicide.

She says she knows if her dad were here, he would be providing this support to anyone he could.

”It really is about remembering the people that we’ve lost when we begin it. We’ve started a few years ago that the way that we take off is by yelling, ‘Say their name.’ The biggest portion of this is really education. But there’s another component of this walk that’s so important, and that is the community that it combines to give people support based on where they might be in their grief.” Sandy Williams – President/Founder of Jerry’s Walk – Illuminating Suicide Awareness

Before the walk stepped off, a bell was rung 17 times in one minute to represent each person lost to suicide in that time frame.

Those walking could wear beads with each color representing a different relationship to the person they are walking for and carry pinwheels with their own message on them.

Resources like NAMI Greater Wheeling, the Belmont County Board of Health, and the Veterans Affairs Clinic had tables set up, as well.

If you or anyone who know is struggling, the suicide and crisis lifeline 988 and texting 4HOPE to the crisis textline 741-741 are available 24/7.